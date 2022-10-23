Cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin called 'cheat' for claiming dropped catch: Watch
Ravichandran Ashwin drew ire on social media after claiming a catch in India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.
Ravichandran Ashwin made the playing XI ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, but he was soon the matter of a raging debate after claiming a dropped catch.
Fielding at fine leg, Ashwin seemed to have caused Pakistan's third wicket to fall as he ran in to take Shan Masood's catch off Mohammed Shami's bowling in the 8th over. Ashwin seemed to confidently indicate to the umpires that the catch had been cleanly taken.
The score changed to 43/3 for Pakistan, but Masood stood at his crease as the umpires went to the replays to check. Slow motion replays indicated that Ashwin had been slow to react and then had dropped the catch.
Social media was soon up in arms against him:
He was soon labelled a 'cheater' and the 'mankading' dismissal against Jos Buttler was mentioned.
Yuvraj Singh too chimed in, saying that was the moment which changed the momentum of the innings.
At last year's India vs Pakistan match, Fakhar Zaman had walked away despite the umpires giving him not out. That act of sportsmanship was contrasted with Ashwin's claimed catch.
Masood carried on from that point as Pakistan enjoyed a revival with a 76-run 3rd wicket partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed.
Pakistan finished with 159/8 in 20 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/22), Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Hardik Pandya (3/30) tied them down. Masood's 52* was the highest score in the innings.