Ravichandran Ashwin called 'cheat' for claiming dropped catch: Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin made the playing XI ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in India's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, but he was soon the matter of a raging debate after claiming a dropped catch.

Fielding at fine leg, Ashwin seemed to have caused Pakistan's third wicket to fall as he ran in to take Shan Masood's catch off Mohammed Shami's bowling in the 8th over. Ashwin seemed to confidently indicate to the umpires that the catch had been cleanly taken.

The score changed to 43/3 for Pakistan, but Masood stood at his crease as the umpires went to the replays to check. Slow motion replays indicated that Ashwin had been slow to react and then had dropped the catch.

Social media was soon up in arms against him:

I'm glad #ShanMasood went to the 3rd umpire to get"fair"decision on his dismissal.Despite of the results of the game,you leave behind your legacy in the shape of your good morals. Ashwin should have been honest in taking that catch. #PakVsInd #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/dyXHdZW2by — Dr. Samreen Ashraf (@Xamreen_Ashraf) October 23, 2022

Clearly hitting the ground before Ashwin caught the ball, should have called himself, tried to claim a false catch !! Unsportsmanlike #PakVsInd #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/A5ZJQCbzZS — S. (@chickenpox360) October 23, 2022

He was soon labelled a 'cheater' and the 'mankading' dismissal against Jos Buttler was mentioned.

Poor form from Ashwin. Mankading controversy at his back. And now claiming a dropped catch. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 23, 2022

Ashwin Hamesha sy cheater raha hy or hamesha rahega 😂 #INDvPAK #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/3Hel2S8fMh — Adeel Ahmed (@iamadeel_ahmed) October 23, 2022

Ashwin, another Ahmad Shazad🤬 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 23, 2022

Yuvraj Singh too chimed in, saying that was the moment which changed the momentum of the innings.

I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!' Come on lads 🤛 #PakVsInd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

At last year's India vs Pakistan match, Fakhar Zaman had walked away despite the umpires giving him not out. That act of sportsmanship was contrasted with Ashwin's claimed catch.

From Fakhar Zaman walking away without umpires signal to Ashwin celebrating a drop catch.. difference speaks 🤫 #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/ZDMhvW4DZ9 — sportoholic (@hydrsakeena007) October 23, 2022

Shan Masood has had two close shaves. Kohli failed to hit the stumps from quite close when Masood would have been run out by some way. Ashwin did not judge a catch properly at long off, going back then forward and then diving to take the ball on the bounce. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) October 23, 2022

Think Ashwin misjudged that...Cud have come forward earlier, but stood his ground and eventually needed to dive...(Also, I guess one of the rare occasions when the ridiculous "soft signal" was over-ruled in these catches. Rightly, of course)#INDvPAK — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) October 23, 2022

R Ashwin is a liability as a fielder. — Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) October 23, 2022

Masood carried on from that point as Pakistan enjoyed a revival with a 76-run 3rd wicket partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan finished with 159/8 in 20 overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/22), Arshdeep Singh (3/32) and Hardik Pandya (3/30) tied them down. Masood's 52* was the highest score in the innings.