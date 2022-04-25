Arun Lal's second innings: 66-year-old ex-cricketer set to marry 38-year-old teacher

Former India cricketer, Arun Lal, is all set to marry his long-time friend Bul Bul Saha, as per reports. The 66-year-old West Bengal head coach is expected to tie the knot with the 38-year-old teacher on 2nd May 2022 in a private ceremony.

As per reports, Lal and Saha have been in a relationship for a long time and are going ahead with the wedding after receiving consent from Lal's first wife Reena.

Lal, who has also played domestic cricket for Delhi, is a divorcee but continues to live with his first wife, who is battling health issues.

If the images of wedding invitations circulating on the internet are to be believed Arun Lal and Bul Bul Saha will be tying the knot at the Peerless Inn Esplanade early next month in Kolkata.





Arun Lal played a total of 29 international matches for India scoring just above 850 runs and scalping 7 wickets. He later became a prominent face in the commentary box for a majority of domestic and international matches before being diagnosed of jaw cancer back in the year 2016.