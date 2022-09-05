Cricket
Harbhajan Singh defends Arshdeep Singh after 'Khalistani' reactions
Harbhajan Singh leapt to Arshdeep Singh's defence after the Indian pacer's dropped catch proved costly in the last-over defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
Arshdeep Singh dropped an easy catch to give Pakistan's Asif Ali a life in the 18th over of the chase as Pakistan went home with one ball to spare in the Asia Cup on Sunday.
India skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly distraught that the catch had been put down. Commentator Scott Styris seemed unimpressed with Arshdeep's reaction - a smile - after he dropped the catch.
But nobody was prepared for the hatred Arshdeep was faced with on social media after India's loss despite his best efforts in the final over to keep India in the game.
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh jumped to the 23-year-old Arshdeep's defence.
Some remembered how Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had been subjected to similar treatment after India's defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.