Harbhajan Singh defends Arshdeep Singh after 'Khalistani' reactions

Arshdeep Singh dropped an easy catch to give Pakistan's Asif Ali a life in the 18th over of the chase as Pakistan went home with one ball to spare in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly distraught that the catch had been put down. Commentator Scott Styris seemed unimpressed with Arshdeep's reaction - a smile - after he dropped the catch.

But nobody was prepared for the hatred Arshdeep was faced with on social media after India's loss despite his best efforts in the final over to keep India in the game.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh jumped to the 23-year-old Arshdeep's defence.

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

CAN WATCH THIS ON REPEAT EVERY DAY ARSHDEEP DROPPING THE CATCH, ROHIT GETTING MAD OVER IT AND THE REACTION OF NASEEM WAS CHERRY ON TOP. pic.twitter.com/3smtj8H4Nu — Humna. (@Humnayyy) September 4, 2022

'Khalistani', 'Gaddar' - this was social media's reaction to Arshdeep despite his 1/27 in 3.5 overs.

Some remembered how Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had been subjected to similar treatment after India's defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Disappointing to see the cruel and hateful comments being directed at Arshdeep Singh. I understand the disappointment...but mistakes happen in high pressured games. The 23 year old has a promising career ahead and deserves a lot better. Respect your players in wins and losses. — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) September 4, 2022

Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match. So-called nationalists have gone after a Sikh cricketer, blaming him for the defeat and calling him Khalistani. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 4, 2022