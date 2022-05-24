Arjun Tendulkar dropped from Mumbai Ranji squad after IPL 2022 disappointment; injured Ajinkya Rahane out

After the disappointment of IPL 2022 where he did not play a single match despite Mumbai India's horrendous campaign, Arjun Tendulkar - the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has been dealt another blow having been dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team.

This development came after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on Monday, announced the squad for the Ranji Trophy knockouts slated to be played in June. The 22-year-old Tendulkar was named in the Mumbai squad earlier in February this year, but is yet to make his first-class debut.

The Mumbai squad for the knockouts will be led by the India test cricketer Prithvi Shaw. A few other notable inclusions in the squad include the left-handed batter Yashashvi Jaiswal, pacer Dhaval Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande, veteran wicket-keeper Aditya Tare, middle order batter Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer Khan.

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who played some matches for Mumbai earlier this season, has also been omitted from the squad after his hamstring injury acquired during IPL 2022.

Mumbai squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut, Musheer Khan.



