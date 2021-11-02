Anushka Sharma scores half-century for India B. How cool is that?

The U-19 Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy 2021 was catapulted into social media fame through one tweet from the BCCI women's team's handle on Tuesday. Anushka Sharma, the captain of the India B team, led her team to victory against India A, scoring 72 runs with the bat and taking a five-wicket haul.

The tweet posted by the BCCI women's handle which sent social media into a frenzy read: Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy

Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021

Soon after the tweet was posted, netizens went crazy, with mentions of Bollywood actor and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma flooding the internet. In no time, the tweet received over 7,000 likes and 700 retweets, even as other tweets about the U-19 Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy 2021 received scant attention. So who is Anushka Sharma then? Four teams have been selected to play in the U-19 Women's cricket tournament on the basis of their impeccable performance at the U-19 inter state One-Day tournament. Anushka Shamra is the captain of the India B side, which is taking part in the tournament.

In the opening match of the tournament, India A is facing India B. The RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur is hosting the match.

Netizens are linking the captain to Anushka, the actress, and are circulating hilarious memes also bringing Virat Kohli's reaction upon seeing Anushka on the field.

Abey isne Cricket khelna kab se shuru kar diya : pic.twitter.com/olGgNLw0Ae — Kushagra (@45kusha) November 2, 2021





Tumlog btaye kyu nhi Ki Anushka match khelne gyi hai , vamika ro rhi hai pic.twitter.com/s0yZVy7bej — Sumit □◇○ (@UN_PrEdiTAble) November 2, 2021





Wait...whaaatt...🙄 so..the wife plays for BCCI women team? Isn't she only a actress 🤔 — Indika Bandara (@hmcindikab) November 2, 2021













