Who is Anuj Rawat? 10 things to know about RCB's star batsman

Anuj Rawat has a similar story to Indian first team wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He too shifted hails from Uttarakhand and had to shift to Delhi to make his promising cricket career big . The recent 66 of 42 is what actually got everyone talking about Anuj Rawat and recognised him as a star in the making. The 22-year-old has been handed multiple starts this season and has delivered well for RCB with his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians.

What does he play as?

He plays as a left-handed batsman and doubles up as a wicketkeeper.

Where was he born?

The 22-year-old was born on October 17, 1999, in Ram Nagar, Uttarakhand.

Where did he complete his education from?

Anuj Rawat studied at Bal Bhavan International School and the University of Delhi.

Where did Anuj Rawat train?

Rawat moved to Delhi as a youngster since there were inadequate facilities in Ramnagar for him to play cricket. He left his hometown when he was 10 and his parents helped him avail of the necessary facilities.

Who was he coached by?

Rawat trained at the West Delhi Cricket Academy which is run by famous Indian cricket coach Rajkumar Sharma.

When did he make his domestic cricket debut?

He made his domestic debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy in October 2017 when he was 17 years old.









Has Rawat played in the IPL before?

He was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL auction for 80 lakh but did not get to play much.

How much was he sold for in the 2022 IPL Auction?

Anuj Rawat went for 3.4 crores to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Has he represented India before?

Anuja Rawat has been a regular player in the Indian Under 19 team and has also captained them in a match series against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Who advised and helped mentor him when he was playing for Delhi?

Rawat credits Ishant Sharma and Gautam Gambhir as providing him with regular tips and bits of information to enhance his game.



