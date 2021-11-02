Sony and Amazon Prime in talks to make joint bid for IPL broadcasting rights

Ahead of the 2022 IPL season, there are reports surfacing that SONY and Amazon Prime could place a joint bid for broadcasting rights in the IPL. The forthcoming IPL season will include 2 new teams in the competition along with a completely different competition format. This is also one of the reasons why companies are vying to broadcast as there is much anticipation for a changed IPL season format.

The BCCI has released certain details in a statement. "The new franchises will participate in IPL from 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document. The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches,". The new teams will be based in Ahmedabad(CVC Capital) and Lucknow(RPSG).



The previous holders, Star India had rights from 2018-2022 while SONY held rights from 2008-2017. The bidding war for the coveted cricket competitions seems to have only increased year after year. In 2018 Star India bid 16,000 crores and won the rights to broadcast the IPL. It remains to be seen what the amount is in December as all the big guns will fight it out ahead of what will be the biggest IPL season yet. The BCCI is expecting bids to be in the region of USD $5 billion.

