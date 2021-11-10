Akshay Karnewar: The ambidextrous bowler who has created a never-before-seen record in T20s

Akshay Karnewar has been confounding the cricket world for a few years now. Ever since at the age of 13, when his coach saw him bowl with his right arm but throw with his left arm and urged him to take up bowling with both hands; ever since he made his debut for Vidarbha six years ago, there has been something different about Karnewar.



This week, Karnewar confounded Manipur and Sikkim's batsmen in the Plate group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, creating a never-before-seen record in T20 cricket. On Monday, he became the first player in T20s to bowl 4 maidens in a match, conceding zero runs in his full quota. Manipur were bundled out for just 55 runs in 16.3 overs. Karnewar took two wickets bowling left arm spin, coming back to bowl with his right hand at the end of the innings. He finished with 2/0 in 4 overs.

On Tuesday, Karnewar followed up his historic feat by taking a hat-trick against Sikkim, his figures reading 4-1-5-2.

Vidarbha finished the league phase atop the Plate Group points table, having won all five matches they've played thus far. They have qualified for the preliminary quarter-final, which will take place on November 16. Most economical spells in T20s 4-4-0-2 Akshay Karnewar - (SMAT 2021)

4-3-1-2 Mohammad Irfan - (CPL 2018) 4-3-2-2 Chris Morris - (SA T20 2014) In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar in 2015, Karnewar had said his father is a bus driver who earned Rs 12,000 per month.

