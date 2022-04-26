Who is Abhinav Manohar? 10 things to know about the Gujarat Titans batsman

Another player who has shown tremendous potential to perform at the highest level is Gujarat Titan's Abhinav Manohar. From taking a brilliant near boundary catch against KKR to smashing a century in an under 14 match despite having stitches on his forehead, Manohar has come a long way in his short career. We take a look at ten things that stand out for him.

Where is Abhinav Manohar from?

He hails from Karnataka and was born on September 16, 1994, in Bengaluru.

Who is his childhood coach?

Irfan Sait coached Manohar in his early days and received a lot of guidance from him.

How did Abhinav Manohar begin playing cricket?

His father ran a footwear shop on Commercial Street in Bangalore next to cricket coach Irfan Sait's cloth shop. Manohar's father asked Irfan to enrol his son in the academy to see if he would pick up the sport. Irfan noticed that Manohar lacked an intense passion but was still interested.

Against whom did he make his Twenty20 team debut?

He represented Karnataka against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scored a 70 not out on December 19, 2021.



What was the turning point of his cricket career?

Manohar got hit by a ball in an Under 14 match in 2006 and subsequently had to get stitches on his forehead. Despite this, he showed up to the match the following day and scored a century which according to his coach, was a turning point in his interest.

Does Manohar's family have any background in the sport?



His sister also plays professional cricket and represents the German national team after having played for Karnataka and in England.

What were his statistics in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Despite making his debut in the tournament, he notched up 162 runs in 4 matches with a strike rate of 150.

How much did Gujarat Titans buy him for?

Abhinav Manohar was bought for 2.6 crores. KKR and Delhi Capitals had also made multiple bids for him.

What does his career trajectory look like?

Based on inputs from his coach, Manohar was not selected to represent Karnataka senior team despite performing consistently for different age groups at the youth level. However, he rose up and was selected to represent the senior team at the age of 27. He was noticed for his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was handed an IPL contract subsequently.

Which teams has he played for previously?

Manohar has represented other Indian cricket league teams such as the Bijapur Bulls, Bellary Tuskers, Southern Champs, and Hubli Tigers in his career.