'Thank you, Dankie, Dhanyavad': AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

AB de Villiers - possibly the most well-liked overseas cricketer among Indian fans in recent decades - announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, also bringing his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) to a close.

Thanking fans in three languages - 'Thank you, dankie, dhanyavaad', De Villiers said that 'the flame no longer burns so brightly' in him at the age of 37.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," he wrote along with the post.

"I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever," De Villiers said, according to a press release issued by RCB.

"I'm going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I've become half Indian now & I'm proud of that." - @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/5b6RUYfjDY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 19, 2021

A legend of the IPL, De Villiers has over 5000 runs in the league. He holds the record for the second and third highest individual scores in the IPL courtesy his knocks of 133 not out against Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 129 not out against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

De Villiers will always be remembered in India as a rare opposition player who would make the crowd go wild, even if he was playing against the home team.

His last cricket match was the IPL 2021 Eliminator against KKR last month. His last whirlwind knock was in a Man of the Match performance for RCB against Delhi Capitals, where a 42-ball 75 rescued his team in April this year.