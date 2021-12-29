My role in 1983 World Cup misrepresented: British commentator who 'ate his words'

British commentator and cricket historian David Frith, who is seen in the film '83' 'eating his words' after India's 1983 World Cup triumph, has said that episode has been made into a caricature over the years.

The former Wisden editor, who wrote an article in 1983 objecting to the idea of India being Invited to the World Cup because of their dismal record, said he was never 'forced' to eat a piece of paper. He also said he claims some credit for pushing the Indian team to succeed as well.

"My role in India's 1983 World Cup triumph has been misrepresented often since 1983. I was not forced to eat my words. It was suggested that I might do so after India's victory, and I was very glad to do so. I also claim some credit for Kapil's success. If my words goaded them into taking the World Cup more seriously then I'm delighted," Frith told Pakistani daily Pakistan Observer on Tuesday.

Man Singh's letter to David Frith

Frith was then the editor of the Wisden Cricket Monthly, having founded the magazine four years earlier. He had written that he would eat his words if India progressed beyond the league stage. Speaking about the episode 38 years later, he said he was happy to arrange a photograph showing him eating paper with a glass of wine after India's win.

"That evening I joined the Indian players and a crowd of fans in the hotel across the road and enjoyed the celebrations. My friend Kapil danced the bhangra, which was memorable. I then got all the players to sign my match programme, which re-mains a prize among my cricket collection", Frith added.

The September 1983 edition of the magazine ran a copy of Man Singh's letter along with a photograph of Frith with a piece of paper in his mouth, captioned, "India made me eat my words".