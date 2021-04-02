How a fearless run-chase created memories to last a lifetime

When India locked horns with neighbours Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, the nation came to a standstill.

And when MS Dhoni launched into that now-famous big hit that sent the ball soaring into the stands over long-on, the country erupted in joy.

India was crowned world champion yet again.

The elusive summit has been scaled and Sachin Tendulkar's lifetime ambition was achieved.

Ten years on, the magic of that Wankhede night continues to give the ardent Indian cricket fan goosebumps.

That surreal 2011 World Cup final

When it comes to cricket, every other thing takes a backseat in India, especially when it is about mega-tournaments like the World Cup.

This is exactly what happened 10-years ago when team India lifted the ODI World Cup title for the second time after 28 long years. What transpired at the iconic Wankhede Stadium during India's final triumph over Sri Lanka was nothing less than magical.





After a second-place finish in Group A, Sri Lanka qualified for the knockouts, where they defeated England in the quarter-final and New Zealand in the semis.

India also finished second in their Group B and proceeded to beat Australia and Pakistan in the knockout stage to reach the finals.

The stakes for both teams were equally high.

While India felt the pressure as hosts, neighbours Sri Lanka felt the heat of their third-final appearance after their stunning victory in 1996.

Following a mild controversy surrounding the toss, where the Sri Lankan skipper's call was seemingly drowned by the crowd noise, a re-toss was conducted, which Sangakkara duly won and elected to bat first.

Thanks to Zaheer Khan's three consecutive maiden overs, India managed to restrict Sri Lanka's innings in the initial overs.

The early wickets of Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan further complicated things for the islanders. After a stable partnership between Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, the former returned to the pavilion after scoring 48.

While the wickets kept falling at one end, Jayawardene powered through from the other end, ultimately scoring a spirited 103 not out from 88 balls.

With timely support from Nuwan Kulasekara and the big-hitting Thisara Perera in the death overs, Sri Lanka smashed 91 runs in the last 10 overs and ended their innings on a fighting 274/6.





A run-chase, not for the faint-hearted

Since India had a strong batting line-up throughout the tournament, 276 seemed more than gettable.

That said, the pressure of a run-chase in the final loomed large and the tension was indeed palpable.

Soon enough, the hosts suffered a massive blow when opener Virender Sehwag was dismissed by Lasith Malinga on the very second ball of the innings.

Then, a dagger through the Mumbai heart.

Master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar was also sent back by Malinga after his quick, yet short innings of 18 runs.

Fortunately, Gautam Gambhir held fort and with Virat Kohli, provided the much-needed stability with an 83-run partnership and while taking the team to 114.

Virat Kohli then departed, caught-and-bowled by the agile Dilshan for 35.

More agony for the home crowd.





To continue the effective right-left batting combination, captain Dhoni promoted himself to number-five in place of Yuvraj Singh and took to the crease after Kohli's dismissal.

That decision is now the stuff of folklore and is spoken of at length every time that eventful night is recalled.

Gambhir and Dhoni's 109-run partnership was filled with fine strokeplay and took India to a position of strength.

Sadly, Gambhir fell short of what would have been a well-deserved century after he was bowled by Thisara Perera on 97. That said, his masterful performance, including that iconic dive to make his ground, put India on the winning path.





At the time of Gambhir's dismissal, India required 52 off 52 balls, which appeared manageable with Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni on the crease.

Slowly but surely, the experienced duo milked the Sri Lankan bowling along and soon enough, the Indian fan began believing.

Belief soon gave way to reality as it dawned upon the millions watching that the World Cup was indeed coming home.

When the team required only 4 runs off 11 balls, Dhoni sealed the deal with a massive six, which is still considered to be one of the most memorable moments in the history of cricket.

The skipper had scored a heroic 91 runs off 79 balls. The World Cup was India's again.





The celebrations

What followed were jubilant celebrations across the nation.

Fans took to the streets to celebrate India's victory in a manner not seen before by this generation of Indians.

The country was metaphorically and literally covered in blue as people wore the Team India jersey, took out processions to celebrate the historical achievement by proudly flaunting the tri-colour, igniting fireworks and unleashing patriotic songs.

The nationwide party continued up until the morning and united the country together in a beautiful way.





The fanfare was equally magnificent in the stadium where teary-eyed cricketers couldn't stop smiling and hugging each other.

During one touching moment, team India hoisted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders as a mark of respect for his contributions to Indian cricket.

The words of the young Kohli would linger on for years to come.

"He has carried the burden of our nation for 21 years. It was time to carry him on our shoulders today."





10-years on, the memories are fresh...

No matter how many years pass after the events of 2 April 2011, the loud chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni', Gambhir's heroic performance, and Tendulkar lifting his first World Cup after years of perseverance will forever remain fresh in the hearts of every cricket fan in India.

It's been 10 years but there are many memories still afresh. 2011 World Cup win - The golden moment which always will stay close to my heart. What a night it was for one billion Indian fans! pic.twitter.com/UCi25KVbti — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2021





#10years of winning the World Cup, fulfilling the dream of every Indian around the world. It's such a nostalgic feeling where I can relive each moment of lifting the trophy & making our country proud. It will be cherished forever. #Worldcup2011 #IndianCricketTeam @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IFOttlXbUr — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2021





April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mhicAPqDL2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2021

A decade later, still fresh in our minds 🙌✨



🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2011, #TeamIndia created history by clinching their second ODI World Cup 🏆🏆



What's your favourite 2011 World Cup Final moment❓ pic.twitter.com/SgnDaAMZXB — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2021

A billion Indians won the World Cup on this day! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #10Years #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/o6DaUibGKl — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2021





















