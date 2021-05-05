Will work for betterment of sports and sportspersons: Manoj Tiwary

Former India batsman, Manoj Tiwary, won an assembly seat in the recently concluded elections in West Bengal. In what was his first-ever election as a politician, the 35-year-old was a star candidate for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Shibpur constituency.



According to his own admission, Tiwary decided to join politics after being shocked by the plight of migrant laborers who were forced to walk thousands of kilometers back home during the Covid-19 induced lockdown last year.

Speaking after his win, Manoj Tiwary stated that he was not looking to take up any sort of position in sports administration but will always look to work for the betterment of sports in the state.

"At this point I am not thinking of taking up sports administration. But I will always work for the betterment of sportspersons and sports in general," Tiwary was quoted saying by The Telegraph.

The cricketer-turned-politician has also repeatedly maintained that winning elections was just a small win, and the real victory would be when the state defeats the coronavirus.

"This victory belongs to every citizen of Shibpur, this victory belongs to all who supported me & also who didn't. Congratulations to all of you. But, it's not the right time to celebrate. We will wait till our Bengal wins the fight against the battle over Covid-19. Stay safe, Joy Bangla!," Tiwary had tweeted after his win.