Here's a list of organisations Indian sportspersons can donate for COVID relief work

The list comprises the names of organisations most shared by verified profiles on Twitter.



PM Relief FUND - PM CARES

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)' has been set up. The fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organizations and does not get any budgetary support. The PM CARES fund undertakes and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress, either man-made or natural, including the creation or upgradation of healthcare or pharmaceutical facilities, other necessary infrastructure, funding relevant research or any other type of support. Click here to donate.



State-wise COVID relief funds

Apart from the Central government, the state governments of every state have declared a set of relief measures to support the citizens in the testing times of the pandemic. To tackle the huge crisis, the state governments have either set up dedicated relief funds to accept donations for Covid-19 or are accepting donations in the existing Chief Minister's Relief fund from both corporates and individuals. Here is a compilation of all the state government relief funds. Hope you lend your helping hands



Give India

It is a crowdfunding nonprofit platform created to support India throughout the pandemic, is currently running fundraising campaigns for oxygen supply, food shortages, and women's reproductive health amid the pandemic. Details on how to donate can be found here.



Akshaya Patra

By adhering to all safety and hygiene measures, Akshaya Patra has begun its relief service by providing meal or packed grocery kits to the marginalised and low-income segment of the society comprising of daily wage workers, migrant labourers, construction site workers, and needy people at old age homes and night shelters. Presently, the Foundation and its Association Foundations are providing food relief in, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, West Bengal, Punjab, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. You can donate here.



Mission Oxygen

Famed cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the top donor lending his influence to Mission Oxygen, a Democracy People Foundation project on the Indian crowdfunding site Ketto. Mission Oxygen has organized a few hundred people, including 40 to 50 affiliates in major Chinese cities, to buy certified oxygen concentrators abroad and get them through customs into India. The group believes it can have 3,000 to 6,000 concentrators in India by mid-May, according to a recent update on its webpage. To donate, click here.



UNICEF

Among other activities, the UN agency is supplying healthcare workers with oxygen concentrators, tests, and PPE kits. According to the organization's website, UNICEF in Mumbai recently supported a group of 150 community-based organizations "that banded together to regularly clean and disinfect public toilets in the city's most densely populated neighborhoods." Click here to donate.



Milaap

Milaap is undertaking a food support programme and delivering food to covid patients isolated in different parts of Delhi. The NGO is also providing 1000 food packets to homeless people daily. Click here to donate.



Zerodha

Zerodha has partnered with ACT Grants, a non-profit organisation that is attempting to supply 50,000+ oxygen concentrators across India. The units start shipping soon. On behalf of our clients and community, Zerodha has committed Rs 7.4 crores to this project, and ACT Grants has matched that with an additional commitment of $1mn. To donate click here.



India Red Cross

Indian Red Cross has scaled up preparedness to tackle the Coronavirus Pandemic by initiating a myriad of activities. In the initial phase of the outbreak, volunteers were trained, awareness & prevention programs were conducted to sensitize people & vulnerable communities. Volunteers are working in community kitchens, distributing essentials at the doorstep of the elderly and others in need. They are also supporting the state governments in strengthening the fight against COVID19 by enforcing social distancing in public places, conducting community surveillance to ensure people stay indoors and encouraging people to wash their hands regularly. Click here to donate.



Goonj

The NGO is focusing on and helping the tribals, people with disabilities, sex workers, transgender, devadasis, etc. They are working with institutions like old age homes, child care centers, caregiver centers, and other vulnerable groups/ individuals who need an immediate supply of groceries, masks, medical equipment and more. They also accept old and used goods for donation. Click here to contribute



PINT Network

Dr Neil Pinto (23 years) and Karina Thakrar (22 years) recent college graduates have worked tirelessly to develop an online platform-Pint Networks that aims to connect plasma donors with patients in various parts of the country, to facilitate plasma therapy, that can help in the recovery of critical COVID-19 patients. ICMR has approved the use of convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients having moderate to severe conditions. The therapy uses the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients and requires consent from patients and their families. Therefore, the demand for plasma suitable for COVID-19 has heightened. Donate now.



Hemkund Foundation

Addressing the need of the hour, Hemkunt Foundation is working on an oxygen cylinder relief project. The Gurugram based foundation is disturbing the cylinders for free to those in need and needs some contribution to continue doing the same. Click here to donate



Feeding From Far



Feeding From Far is an initiative that has been feeding the poor and unemployed who are struggling to feed themselves during the lockdown. They managed to distribute over 10 lakh meals to the needy since the first lockdown hit through cooked meals and ration kits. Donate for the cause.



Coviddonors.org

This website was built to send donation directly to COVID patients who are in need across the country. You can donate here



Kailash Satyarthi Foundation

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation is doing their bit through a number of activities, relief work and campaigns, to help those in need, and make the world a better place for the children. Donate to their cause.

