Indian sportspersons diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2021

Indian remains as the third-most affected country in the world by the Covid-19 virus. Three of the six host states, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, remain among the top most hit states in the country. Here are a list of major athletes that have been exposed to the wrath of this frightening pandemic.



Sachin Tendulkar

In the midst of a 10 year anniversary after winning a Cricket World Cup in 2011, coincidence took its part when the greatest batsman that India has ever seen was struck down with Covid-19. A week after showing slight symptoms of fever, the former Indian captain was admitted to the hospital on 2nd April.

Wishing well to his fellow countrymen through social media, the Master Blaster hopes he is homebound soon as hospitalising was just precautionary.

Yusuf Pathan

As twitter is the usual medium for expressing matters these days, Yusuf Pathan tweeted reserved himself in similar manner quoting, "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," he wrote. He had only recently announced his retirement from all major formats of the game. He himself like his brother had advised everyone that was in contact with him to take necessary precautions and get tested again.

S Badrinath

The third former cricketer to be tested with the virus and become positive was the former Indian all rounder S. Badrinath. The 40-year old had only very recently participated in the veteran's tournament in Raipur. Along with three others who got infected by the virus while playing the tournament was Badrinath who had announce his retirement from international cricket in 2018.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan has spoken out through his twitter account admitting that he has been tested positive with corona virus. He turns out to be the fourth Indian cricketer from international experience that has been struck by the virus. After having himself isolated, he has pled the people who has come in contact with him to have themselves tested.



A private tournament, Road Safety World Series, gaining up popularity with pace was not approved by the BCCI to be conducted. Event hough BCCI's stand on this issue was pretty clear after making the England series within close doors, the tournament that Irfan had recently participated in did not even manage crowd movement. Reflecting on the un-availed protective measures, Irfan, the former all rounder urged his fellow countrymen to still wear masks and practice social distance.

Nishad Kumar





India's para athlete gold medalist Nishad Kumar had himself admitted at SS Sparsh Multi-speciality hospital as precautions were take in advance when he came in positive after testing on 6th day of quarantine.



Nishad had won a gold medal for Men's high jump at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix which was held in Dubai.



Saina Nehwal

After being tested positive and yet recovering from the virus in late 2020, Saina Nehwal was tested positive again a night prior to the Thailand Open BWF Super-1000.

Dramatically she was pulled out whilst she was performing her warm-up exercises before the first round. She was let to know that along with her three others also turned out positive. A verification committee specifically formed to address the corona virus issue came into practice and retested the companions to be negative, but Saina still remained positive. Upon strenuous introspection the committee decided she was infected more distantly (IgG) rather than recently (IgM). Hence she was still able to participate in that event.

Nitish Rana

As per the IPL protocol, the testing on March 22nd had the Kolkata Knight Rider's batsmen had gotten positive Covid-19. After a vacation in Goa the 'southpaw' had come in to the KKR team hotel in Mumbai. He had remained quite asymptomatic and had himself isolated as per IPL protocols. Nitish was tested again on the 1st of April as per, and gladly he turned out negative.

Rana is quite a figure in the league having featured in almost 60 matches. Up until now his score tally remains at 1437 runs showing an average of 28.18 with an impressive strike rate of 135.57. Rana as of today has been cleared of all issues and has joined with his team mates for training.

Raman Bishnoi





As of one the favourites to top the plate group, the Chandigarh team was subject to a major setback as the the middle order batsmen was tested positive with corona virus in late 2020 at the start of their preparatory camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Bishnoi has been a part of the Chandigarh U-23 squad, and with impressive performances, especially in the CK Nayudu Trophy, he gradually progressed him to the senior team, while remaining the second best leading scorer just behind the captain Manan Vohra.

Shresth Nirmohi

Along with Raman was his team-mate Shresth that got diagnosed with positive corona. Nirmohi is a fast bowler for the Chandigarh state team. His impressive performance at the Ranji Trophy, that too in his debut solved him a spot for the state team.

Shresth managed to get a five wicket haul in one game, making it the first for his team ever.

Harmanpreet Kaur





On the 30th of march the Women's Indian Team captain for T20's was tested with positive corona virus. Even though she only has been subject to mild symptoms, as precautionary measures like any other, she has isolated herself at home.

The South-African series was a venue for her to shine. She was tested regularly during that season, and is likely that she was infected post the series. Even though the performances she had put up was impressive, the team as a whole was not able to dominate the tie.

Salil Ankola

Having himself admitted to a hospital in Mumbai the former Indian cricketer spoke out on social media by positing a picture. He quote, "Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID 19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It's scary to go through this but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle"

Ankola now holds the position of a chief selector for Mumbai MCA. He had featured for India in one Test match and twenty ODIs.

Axar Patel

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



Delhi Capitals all-rounder #AxarPatel has tested positive for COVID-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on Mar 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive. pic.twitter.com/CjRKlfzvWR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2021

Ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL supposed to happen on the 10th of April, it turn out quite unlucky for the Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel to have tested positive with Covid-19. After checking in with the team and hotel stay in Mumbai, Patel failed to stay negative for the second test conducted.

With having himself isolated in quarantine, he is certinly destined to miss the opener against Chennai Super Kings, which is just a week further in time. The DC press release assures that the victim is provided with sufficient health care and wish him a speedy recovery.

Patel turns out to be the second player from the KKR family who has been tested positive with the virus this year.

Vijay Hazare Trophy

With names undisclosed three men who participated in this trophy has been diagnosed corona positive. The three players belong to Maharashtra, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

Olympians tested positive

Reluctant to spread out information, a national level coach has spoken out that a total of five aspirants who is very likely to head to the Olympics at Tokyo has tested positive. With showing very little symptoms, it is still mandatory for the athletes to remain in quarantine for almost 2 weeks.

"Keeping the safety of the Olympic-bound athletes, coaches and support staff in mind, the SAI conducted Covid-19 RT-PCR tests. The reports received indicates that all Olympic bound athletes in Patiala and Bengaluru are negative," SAI said through a spokes person on Wednesday.

An athlete from Tamil Nadu who had finished second in last month's 24th National Federation Cup Athletics Championship and another, a Keralite who came second for athletics in a Federation Cup in Patiala, are known to be among the five who was tested positive.

Facing high criticism for controversial behaviour, the BCCI have gotten themselves under scrutiny for letting tournaments happen without consent. With governments reinforcing lockdowns and resorting to preventive methods, vaccination and regulating spread of the virus have come back into detail with twice as much the necessity.

