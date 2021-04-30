What measures have the state governments taken for sports during the Covid-19 second wave?

India is currently grappling with a deadly second wave of the coronavirus. The pandemic has turned into a great human catastrophe in the country over the past couple of weeks with people getting infected and dying left, right and centre.



Here, we look at how various state governments are handling sporting activities in their respective states during this lethal second wave of covid-19:

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government yesterday announced that all the sports complexes, swimming pools, and gyms in the state will be completely shut down at least until 15th May 2021. This was an extension from the already existing restriction which was supposed to last until 1st May 2021.

Even though all the sports complexes in the city was supposed to stay shut, the state government did allow the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai behind closed doors.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on the other hand announced their decision to indefinitely postpone the city's premier cricket tournament – Mumbai T20 League, yesterday.

Karnataka

The Karnataka state government announced a curfew in the state for a span of 14 days starting from 27th April 2021. Under the guidelines issued all the sporting complexes, gyms and swimming pools in the state are to stay closed during this time period.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to move to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 9th May 2021, it would be interesting to see what the Karnataka government decides regarding the glamorous league.

Kerala

Much like Karnataka, the Kerala state government too had ordered the sports complexes, swimming pools and gyms in the state to shut down from 27th April 2021. Though the government has not notified as to when they will allow everything to open up, the restrictions are expected to remain at least for the next 15 days.

Tamil Nadu

Unlike the other state governments which have decided to put sporting activities on hold completely, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed sports to continue in the state albeit with strict restrictions.

The Tamil Nadu government has given a free hand to stadiums and sports complexes to conduct any tournaments they want without any spectators. Swimming pools in the state are also allowed to stay open, but only for training purposes of professional swimmers.

Odisha

The Odisha government had decided to close all the sports hostels in the state almost two weeks back. None of the hostels have been opened yet and is expected to remain closed until there is a dip in coronavirus infections.

Besides, the Indian Women's League (IWL) which was to be held in Odisha during the month of April and May was indefinitely postponed due to surge in covid-19 cases in the state.

Delhi

One of the worst affected areas in the country, Delhi currently has one of the highest active covid-19 cases in the country. The Delhi state government had put complete prohibition in sporting activities in the state till 30th April three weeks back. With cases in the city increasing like anything, it remains to be seen whether this prohibition will continue or not.

Yesterday the Asian Boxing Championships which was to be held from 21st May 2021 to 1st June 2021 was moved out of the city to Dubai due to an unprecedented rise in cases. Besides, the popular Yamuna Sports Complex was turned into covid-19 care to counter the pandemic.

On the other hand despite the prohibitions on the sporting activities, the government does seem to have found an exception for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which continues to be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in the city amidst the crisis.