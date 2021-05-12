Cricket Australia requests people to donate and help India

Cricket Australia (CA), today, put out a video featuring top cricketers from the country like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Alyssa Healy, Elyse Perry and others urging people to donate and help India amidst the the second wave of coronavirus which the country is currently facing.



The video starts with pace bowler Pat Cummins stating that India is currently recording four covid-19 infections per second, followed by Brett Lee explaining the shortage of oxygen in the country. Through the video, CA requests everyone to contribute whatever little they can in India crisis fund set up by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Cricket Australia had earlier donated $50,000 to UNICEF's India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal, matching the donations made by Pat Cummins and Brett Lee earlier.

India is currently undergoing an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 infections and is registering more than 3 lakh cases and thousands of deaths every day. The country is also facing shortage of oxygen concentrators, life-saving drugs, and hospital beds leading to the death of scores of people.









