Boxing Federation of India official RK Sacheti succumbs to Covid-19

The Executive Director of Boxing Federation of India (BFI), RK Sacheti passed away due to Covid-19 related complications today.



A Charted Accountant (CA) by profession, the 55 year old Sacheti was also the Associate Joint Secretary of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the chairman of GTCC Meghalaya National Games and a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of IOA Associate Joint Secretary, Meghalaya National Games GTCC Chairman and BFI Exceutive Director Raj Kumar Sacheti," the IOA said it's statement.