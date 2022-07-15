Wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The contact sport of wrestling has been an event at the Commonwealth Games since its first edition back in 1930 and has been skipped only in 1990, 1998 and the 2006 editions.



There are primarily two types of wrestling which is played - Greco-Roman and Freestyle. The latter is the widely followed format at the Commonwealth Games, while the former has only been able to make only single appearance, in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

This year, at Birmingham Games, men's and women's Freestyle will be the only event across all weight categories.

Preview

India is one of the most decorated countries in wrestling at the CWG, ranking second only to Canada. The Indian grapplers have so far collected a massive 102 medals, which includes 43 gold. In fact, the India's top three sports in which they have won the most number of medals has wrestling at the third position.

Fun fact: It was a certain Rashid Anwar, a wrestler, who won India's its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal after clinching the bronze in the men's 74kg category in 1934.

In Birmingham, the contingent's chances at medaling will surely be bolstered by the presence of Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, as well as Rio bronze-medallist Sakshi Mallik.

The 2018 Gold Coast games saw the 12-member contingent win 12 medals in wrestling. The likes of Rahul Aware, Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Sumit Malik, and Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal in their respective categories. The fascinating thing about this edition was that every wrestler representing India came back home with a medal.

This time too, there 12 wrestlers, both men and women put together, who will be raring to repeat that magical feat achieved in 2018 and strive to increase India's wrestling medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Schedule

All the wrestling action will unfold on the mats on the 5th and 6th of August. The women's events will be played in the 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg, and 76kg weight categories, while the men's events include 57kg, 65 kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg and 125kg categories. All the matches will be in Freestyle.

Day 1- Friday, 5th August (7:30 pm-11:30 pm IST)

· Women's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

· Women's Freestyle 62kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

· Women's Freestyle 68kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

· Men's Freestyle 65kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

· Men's Freestyle 86kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

· Men's Freestyle 125kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

(2 am-4:30 am IST)

Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Match

Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal Match

Women's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Match

Men's Freestyle 65kg - Medal Ceremony

Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal Match

Women's Freestyle 62kg - Medal Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal Match

Men's Freestyle 86kg - Medal Ceremony

Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal Match

Women's Freestyle 68kg - Medal Ceremony

Men's Freestyle 125kg - Medal Ceremony

Day 2- Saturday, 6th August (7:30 pm-11 pm IST)

Women's Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

Women's Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

Women's Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

Men's Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

Men's Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

Men's Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Repechage.

(2 am-4:30 am IST)

Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Match

Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal Match

Men's Freestyle 57kg - Medal Ceremony

Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal Match

Women's Freestyle 50kg - Medal Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal Match

Men's Freestyle 74kg - Medal Ceremony

Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal Match

Women's Freestyle 53kg - Medal Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal Match

Men's Freestyle 97kg - Medal Ceremony

Women's Freestyle 76kg - Medal Ceremony

Indian Squad:

Men:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg), and Mohit Grewal (125 kg).

Women:

Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg), Pooja Sihag (76 kg).

Where to Watch?

All the LIVE action will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of 2022 Commonwealth Games.

LIVE Stream

You can LIVE stream all the action on Sony Liv.