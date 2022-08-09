Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Divya Kakran refutes Delhi Govt's claims; produces document
Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran produced her Delhi representation certificate after AAP MLA claimed that she always played for U.P.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist wrestler Divya Kakran on Sunday alleged she never received help from the Delhi government following which the AAP dispensation said if she has ever applied for any of its sports schemes then it will be looked into. Kakran won the bronze medal in the women's 68-kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
After her allegation on Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bhardwaj came up with a tweet in which he claimed that Divya is from Uttar Pradesh not from Delhi.
Saurabh's initial tweet read, "Sister whole country is proud of you but I don't remember that you play from Delhi. You have always represented Uttar Pradesh. Although the athlete belongs to the country." He added a few screenshots from news articles supporting his claim.
After Saurabh's claim on Twitter, Divya Kakran replied with a certificate from the Wrestling Federation of India which proves that she has indeed represented Delhi previously.
In the Tweet, Divya mentioned that she had represented Delhi from 2011 to 2017 and if people don't trust her, she can upload all the gold medal certificates she won for Delhi.
In earlier exchanges, Divya asked Arvind Kejriwal to treat her the same way other Delhi wrestlers who represent other states are treated.