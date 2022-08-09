Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Divya Kakran refutes Delhi Govt's claims; produces document

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist wrestler Divya Kakran on Sunday alleged she never received help from the Delhi government following which the AAP dispensation said if she has ever applied for any of its sports schemes then it will be looked into. Kakran won the bronze medal in the women's 68-kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

After her allegation on Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bhardwaj came up with a tweet in which he claimed that Divya is from Uttar Pradesh not from Delhi.

बहिन पूरे देश को आपपर गर्व है। लेकिन मुझे याद नहीं आता कि आप दिल्ली की तरफ से खेलती हैं। आप हमेशा उत्तर प्रदेश की तरफ से खेलती आईं है।

लेकिन खिलाड़ी देश को होता है।योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से आप को सम्मान की उम्मीद नहीं है।मुझे लगता है कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री आपकी बात जरूर सुनेंगे। https://t.co/WgxwpWJHR1 — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 7, 2022

Saurabh's initial tweet read, "Sister whole country is proud of you but I don't remember that you play from Delhi. You have always represented Uttar Pradesh. Although the athlete belongs to the country." He added a few screenshots from news articles supporting his claim.

हो सकता है मैं ग़लत हूँ बहन, मगर मैंने ढूँढा तो पाया कि आप दिल्ली राज्य की तरफ़ से नहीं , हमेशा उत्तर प्रदेश की तरफ़ से खेलती रही है।

आज पूरे देश को आप पर नाज़ है । ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप और आगे बढ़ें। pic.twitter.com/PZXFPXjRFB — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 7, 2022

After Saurabh's claim on Twitter, Divya Kakran replied with a certificate from the Wrestling Federation of India which proves that she has indeed represented Delhi previously.

2011 se 2017 tak me delhi se khelti thi ye raha certificate delhi sate ka !

Ager apko abhi bhi yakin nahi to delhi sate se 17 Gold h mere vo certificate bhi upload karu https://t.co/0PXYp7NWR0 pic.twitter.com/H7dwTWsSx7 — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 9, 2022

In the Tweet, Divya mentioned that she had represented Delhi from 2011 to 2017 and if people don't trust her, she can upload all the gold medal certificates she won for Delhi.

In earlier exchanges, Divya asked Arvind Kejriwal to treat her the same way other Delhi wrestlers who represent other states are treated.