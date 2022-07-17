Women's Cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Preview, Schedule, Indian players, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Cricket, in general, has been played once before at the Commonwealth Games in the 1998 Kuala Lumpur edition. It featured 16 teams that played the 50-over format over a span of 11 days. South Africa was crowned the eventual champion.



The sport is coming back in the Birmingham edition with women's cricket making its first-ever appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Moreover, it will be played in the widely-popular T20 format. The event will see eight teams split into two groups battle it out to claim the top prize.

Preview:

According to the rankings last updated on 11th July 2022 on the ICC official website, the Australian women's team sits on top as World No. 1 in the T20 format of the sport. They will face the likes of India, Pakistan, and Barbados in their group stage matches.

The second group consists of World No. 2 and 3, England and New Zealand respectively, pegged against Sri Lanka and South Africa. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

The Indian women's team, perched at number four in the world rankings, will be carrying the momentum attained from their recent clean sweep against Sri Lanka after winning all three ODIs against the Lankans.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and second-in-command Smriti Mandhana, the women in blue will certainly be strong contenders to win the gold in this first-of-its-kind event at the commonwealth games.

Former skipper Mithali Raj, who recently announced her retirement from the sport, believes that with the right tactics and ample preparations, the team can surely get a podium finish in Birmingham.

Schedule:

All the matches will take place in the world-renowned Edgbaston stadium from 29th July to 7th August.

Day 1- Friday, 29th July

Australia vs India (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

Pakistan vs Barbados (10:30 pm-2am IST)

Day 2- Saturday, 30th July

New Zealand vs South Africa (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

England vs Sri Lanka (10:30 pm-2 am IST)

Day 3- Sunday, 31st July

India vs Pakistan (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

vs Pakistan (3:30 pm-7 pm IST) Barbados vs Australia (10:30 pm-2 am IST)

Day 4- Tuesday, 2nd August

England vs South Africa (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand (10:30 pm-2 am IST)

Day 5- Wednesday, 3rd August

Australia vs Pakistan (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

India vs Barbados (10:30 pm-2 am IST)

Day 6- Thursday, 4th August

South Africa vs Sri Lanka (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

England vs New Zealand (10:30 pm-2 am IST)

Day 7- Saturday, 6th August

Semi-Final 1 (3:30 pm-7 pm IST)

Semi-Final 2 (10:30 pm-2 am IST)

Day 8- Sunday, 7th August

Bronze Medal Match (2:30 pm-6 pm IST)

Gold Medal Match (9:30 pm-1 am IST)

Medal Ceremony

Indian Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur - Captain

Smriti Mandhana - Vice-Captain

Shafali Verma

S. Meghana

Taniyaa Bhatia - Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia - Wicketkeeper

Deepti Sharma

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pooja Vastrakar

Meghna Singh

Renuka Thakur

Jemimah Rodrigues

Radha Yadav

Harleen Deol

Sneh Rana

Standby: Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav

Where to Watch?

You can watch the women in blue in action on the Sony Sports Network.

LIVE Stream

For Live streaming options, you can watch the matches on Sony Liv.



