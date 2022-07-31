Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket Points Table, Standings, Total Points

Take a look at the points table of women's cricket at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Renuka Singh Thakur, India Womens Cricket
X

Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates after scalping a wicket against Australia at the Commonwealth Games (Source: AFP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-31T12:44:54+05:30

Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. With cricket last being played at the quadrennial event way back in 1998, the introduction of women's cricket this time around has given a much needed boost for inclusion of the sport in the Olympics as well.

We have so far witnessed 4 thrilling matches and the race to knockouts has already started heating up.

Here, we take a look at the points table of women's cricket at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Group A


Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

NR

Points

NRR

1

Barbados

1

1

0

0

2

0.750

2

Australia

1

1

0

0

2

0.563

3

India

1

0

1

0

0

-0.563

4

Pakistan

1

0

1

0

0

-0.750


Group B


Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

NR

Points

NRR

1

England

1

1

0

0

2

1.050

2

New Zealand

1

1

0

0

2

0.650

3

South Africa

1

0

1

0

0

-0.650

4

Sri Lanka

1

0

1

0

0

-1.050


Commonwealth Games women's cricket Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X