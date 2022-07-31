Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket Points Table, Standings, Total Points
Take a look at the points table of women's cricket at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. With cricket last being played at the quadrennial event way back in 1998, the introduction of women's cricket this time around has given a much needed boost for inclusion of the sport in the Olympics as well.
We have so far witnessed 4 thrilling matches and the race to knockouts has already started heating up.
Here, we take a look at the points table of women's cricket at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Group A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
NR
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
Barbados
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0.750
|
2
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0.563
|
3
|
India
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.563
|
4
|
Pakistan
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.750
Group B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
NR
|
Points
|
NRR
|
1
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1.050
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0.650
|
3
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-0.650
|
4
|
Sri Lanka
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
-1.050
