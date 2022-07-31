Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket Points Table, Standings, Total Points

Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. With cricket last being played at the quadrennial event way back in 1998, the introduction of women's cricket this time around has given a much needed boost for inclusion of the sport in the Olympics as well.

We have so far witnessed 4 thrilling matches and the race to knockouts has already started heating up.

Here, we take a look at the points table of women's cricket at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Group A





Position Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 Barbados 1 1 0 0 2 0.750 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 0.563 3 India 1 0 1 0 0 -0.563 4 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.750





Group B





Position Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Points NRR 1 England 1 1 0 0 2 1.050 2 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 0.650 3 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 -0.650 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -1.050



