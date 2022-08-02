Commonwealth Games 2022: Why were weightlifter Punam Yadav's clean and jerk attempts called fouls - Explained

In a heartbreaking incident, Indian weightlifter and two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Punam Yadav failed to successfully lift a single Clean and Jerk attempt in the final of women's 76kg weight division.

This development came about after she was placed second by lifting 98kg in snatch. While, the 27-year-old Indian seemed to have successfully lifted her 116kg in her third and final clean and jerk attempt, it was given a foul. Her first two attempts too were called foul.

Why was Punam Yadav's clean and jerk attempts called a foul?

Punam Yadav's first two attempts were called foul because of a bent elbow. According to rules, a lifter's hand has to be straight while lifting the asked weight, if not the lift would be considered invalid.

Punam Yadav did successfully lift 116kg in her third attempt, but according to the officials present in the venue she dropped the bar before getting the signal from the referees for a clean lift.

Punam Yadav fails in all three of her Clean & Jerk attempts and bows out of the Weightlifting Women's 76kg Final!





The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist did not wait until the sound of buzzer before dropping the weight back down to the floor. Thus, Punam Yadav's final clean and jerk attempt was called a foul and she missed out on a possible medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.