Commonwealth Games 2022: Who is Tulika Maan? 10 things to know about the silver-medal winning judoka

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan clinched the country's third medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with her silver win in the Women's +78 kg category. After defending well in the first few attempts, experienced Sarah Adlington of Scotland made the final move and went for the attack.

While the 23-year-old Indian has done the country extremely proud, here are some unknown facts about her that you might have not known.

When did Tulika Maan start playing Judo?

At the impressionable age of eight, a young Tulika took up the grappling sport of judo as an activity to pass time. Little did she know that a few years later she would cross paths with her coach, Yashpal Solanki, under whose guidance she would become a promising judoka.

Who are Tulika Maan's parents?

In an unfortunate incident owing to business rivalry, Tulika's father, Satbir Maan, was shot dead when she was only 14-years-old. Her mother, Amrita Singh, is a sub-inspector with the Delhi police.

Who is Tulika Maan's favourite judoka?

Maan has revealed that her favourite athlete in the sport is Greece's Ilias Iliadis who clinched the Olympic gold in 2004, and became the youngest male judoka to ever do that. We are sure after her CWG 2022 exploits, many will look up to her and call her their favourite judoka!

Who is Tulika Maan's coach?

While Yashpal Solanki was her guide during her initial days with the sport, Tulika is currently trained by national coach Jiwan Kumar Sharma, who also received the prestigious Dronacharya award in 2018 for his contributions to the game.

Where does Tulika Maan train?

Maan trains at the SAI Bhopal training centre which is a National Centre of Excellence.

Which weight category does Tulika Maan compete in?

Just like at the Birmingham games, Tulika competes in the women's +78 kg category in judo.

What is Tulika Maan's pre-fight routine?

Just like many accomplished athletes, Tulika too has a match day routine and you might just relate with her on some of the activities! According to an interview with fistosports, Maan makes it a point to take a cold water shower on the day of her fight. Moreover, she eats a lot of rice for breakfast and carries chocolate everywhere she goes.

Does Tulika Maan watch anime?

Outside judo, the 23-year-old loves to watch anime, just like a lot of us! Moreover, she even took up an animation course when she was 16 years old.

What are Tulika Maan other international achievements?

In 2019, Maan clinched two gold medals in the 2019 Commonwealth Championships. Moreover, she also has a gold medal in the South Asian Games which was held in the same year.

How many national titles have Tulika Maan won?

Maan has four medals across the Junior and Senior National Championships, collecting one gold and one silver in the Juniors and two gold medals in the Senior National circuit.









