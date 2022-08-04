Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: India top Weightlifting medal tally
India have topped the CWG 2022 Weightlifting medal table, but the sport has also given countries like Nigeria, Samoa and Malaysia a chance to climb up the overall medal tally.
Weightlifting events have come to an end at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and India have topped the medal tally in the sport with 10 medals - 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Mirabai Chanu (49kg) have won the three gold medals. Sanket Sargar (55kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg) and Bindyarani Devi (55kg) won three silver medals. Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gururaja Poojary (61kg), Gurdeep Singh (109kg) and Harjinder Kaur (71kg) complete the tally with four bronze medals.
Seven countries ended CWG 2022 with multiple medals. Canada are second with eight medals, but they have only two gold medals. England have three gold medals - as many as India - but only five medals overall.
Despite India's dominance, they have won less gold medals this time than 2018 CWG. Compared to the three golds this time from Mirabai, Jeremy and Achinta, there were five gold medals last time. Mirabai is the only one to have won successive gold medals. Last time she had golden company in Satish Sivalingam, Rahul Venkata, Sanjita Chanu and Poonam Yadav.
Weightlifting Medal Table at CWG 2022
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|India
|3
|3
|4
|10
|England
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Canada
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Samoa
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
Countries with single medals
Gold - Cameroon, Pakistan
Silver - New Zealand, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea
Bronze - Sri Lanka, Fiji, Nauru