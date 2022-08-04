Commonwealth Games 2022: India top Weightlifting medal tally

Weightlifting events have come to an end at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and India have topped the medal tally in the sport with 10 medals - 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg) and Mirabai Chanu (49kg) have won the three gold medals. Sanket Sargar (55kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg) and Bindyarani Devi (55kg) won three silver medals. Lovepreet Singh (109kg), Gururaja Poojary (61kg), Gurdeep Singh (109kg) and Harjinder Kaur (71kg) complete the tally with four bronze medals.

Seven countries ended CWG 2022 with multiple medals. Canada are second with eight medals, but they have only two gold medals. England have three gold medals - as many as India - but only five medals overall.

It has been an incredible #CommonwealthGames campaign for the Indian weightlifting contingent!🔥🏋️‍♀️Who has been your pick of the lot? pic.twitter.com/qkKFqczyCY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2022

Despite India's dominance, they have won less gold medals this time than 2018 CWG. Compared to the three golds this time from Mirabai, Jeremy and Achinta, there were five gold medals last time. Mirabai is the only one to have won successive gold medals. Last time she had golden company in Satish Sivalingam, Rahul Venkata, Sanjita Chanu and Poonam Yadav.

Weightlifting Medal Table at CWG 2022

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total India 3 3 4 10 England 3 1 1 5 Canada 2 2 4 8 Nigeria 2 1 3 6 Malaysia 2 1 0 3 Samoa 1 3 0 4 Australia 1 2 1 4

Countries with single medals

Gold - Cameroon, Pakistan

Silver - New Zealand, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea

Bronze - Sri Lanka, Fiji, Nauru