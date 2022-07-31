Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifters to be in focus again on Day 3 for Indian medals

Here are 3 Indian athletes who have a strong chance to medal on Day 3 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

India
X

India's teen weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga will be India's biggest hope on the 3rd day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. (Source: Indian Express)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-31T10:38:35+05:30

Three Indian weightlifters will be vying for the top spot on the podium on the Day 3 of the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinunnga will lead the charge in men's 67kg weight division.

Apart from Jeremy, the 2021 World Junior silver medallist Achinta Sehuli and the 2021 Commonwealth Championships silver medallist Popy Hazarika.

Here, we bring to you the list of Indian athletes who can strike medals for the country on the third day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

The 2018 Youth Olympic Champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga will start as one of the hot favourites in men's 67kg weightlifting.

Achinta Sehuli

A two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medallist, Achinta Sehuli is expected to walk away with the gold medal in men's 73kg at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with ease.

Popy Hazarika

Yet another weightlifter from the northeastern India, Popy Hazarika is expected to face some stiff competition but is expected to find a place for herself in the podium of women's 59kg.


Commonwealth Games Weightlifting Indian weightlifting Jeremy Lalrinnunga 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X