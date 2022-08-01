Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Ajay Singh eyes gold on Day 4

So far, India has been running away with a deluge of medals in weightlifting, now having collected three gold thanks to Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli. Other medallists include Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Chanu, and Gururaja Poojary.

On Day 4 of the Birmingham games, Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh has a chance to give his country the edition's fourth gold medal as he rears to participate in the Men's 81 kg category.

Canada's Nicolas Vachon and Australia's Kyle Bruce are the main competitor's for Singh, but the India can very well run away with the gold if all's well.

Another weightlifter who will be competing in a gold medal match is Harjinder Kaur.

However, the Indian's chances aren't as high as Singh's. Due to the presence of strong contenders like Nigeria's Joy Eze, Australia's Kiana Elliott, and Canada's Alexis Ashworth, Kaur would need a really good performance to get a podium finish in the Women's 71 kg final.

Other than weightlifting, there are some other medal hopes too, with Table Tennis and Badminton getting into the business end of proceedings.

The Men's Table Tennis team will be playing a semifinal against Nigeria, with a win assuring them a medal. The Mixed Badminton team will be playing a semifinal against Singapore.

Para swimmers Niranjan Mukundan and Suyash Jadhav, and Gymnasts Pranati Nayak and Ruthuja Nataraj will also be in medal matches. A win in their events could be a special occasion if they can pull it off.