WATCH: Vinesh Phogat congratulates old friend Nikhat after gold win at Commonwealth Games

Boxer Nikhat Zareen, on Sunday, bagged her first-ever Commonwealth Games medal, bagging the gold medal in women's 50kg at Birmingham. The 26-year-old beat Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul 5-0 by unanimous decision.

After the match, Nikhat was seen embracing wrestler and her close friend Vinesh Phogat, who was present amongst the crowd.

Nikhat and Vinesh were in injury rehabilitation together.

"We met when all of us were injured and rehabilitation was happening. We were in Bangalore and then we used to eat together and be together. We used to share each other's stories Nd we learnt how each of us struggled. And after recovering we all got busy with our sport. I see Neeraj and Vinesh and get inspired. If they can do it even I can do it," Nikhat had said about Vinesh in an Indian Express event earlier this year.



