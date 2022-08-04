WATCH: The jump which made Tejaswin Shankar India's first Commonwealth Games high jump medallist

Tejaswin Shankar, on Thursday, became the first-ever Indian high jumper to clinch a Commonwealth Games medal. The 23-year-old achieved the feat when he leapt a best of 2.22m to win the bronze medal at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Having reached Birmingham just hours before his competition, thanks to late visa approval and some run-ins with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Tejaswin went straight into the competition and cleared everything starting from 2.10m to 2.22m in the very first attempt.

This first attempt clearance of 2.22m is what helped him to bronze as the fourth and fifth placed athletes took more than once to clear the mark.





India's first ever medal in high jump at #CommonwealthGames.



