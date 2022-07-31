WATCH: Shafali Verma scalps her maiden international wicket against Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

If you think Shafali Verma can only strike those big monstrous sixes on the cricket field, you could not have been more wrong. The 18-year-old scalped her maiden international wicket against Pakistan at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier today.

Bowling just for the second time in her T20I career, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur entrusted Shafali Verma to bowl two crucial overs of the Pakistan innings.

Verma was thrown the ball in the 15th over of the first innings with Pakistan comfortably placed at 78-4 and looking for the final flourish. The youngster ran riot soon after. She kept things extremely tight and produced three wickets in 2 overs - two of which were run outs.

Bowling the last over of her spell, Shafali Verma bowled a loopy off spinner to Fatima Sana. The Pakistani batter tried to swing hard, but could only manage the toe end of the bat and dragged it back to Verma who took a good low catch in her follow through to gift herself her maiden international wicket.





Shafali Verma eventually finished with figures of 2-0-8-1 as India restricted Pakistan to just 99 in their quota of 20 overs.