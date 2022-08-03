Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: WATCH Saurav Ghosal's bronze medal-winning moment in Men's singles
Saurav Ghosal won the bronze medal in Men's singles event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Indian Squash veteran Saurav Ghosal created history after winning the country's first ever singles medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He won the bronze after easily defeating former World No. 1 James Willstrop of England.
Ghosal ousted Willstrop in straight sets, 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4, and won not only India's but his maiden CWG medal as well! Watch him get emotional after his wonderful victory at the Birmingham Games:
