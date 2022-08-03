Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 6
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: WATCH Saurav Ghosal's bronze medal-winning moment in Men's singles

Saurav Ghosal won the bronze medal in Men's singles event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022: WATCH Saurav Ghosals bronze medal-winning moment in Mens singles
X

Saurav Ghosal gets emotional after winning bronze at the CWG 2022 (Screengrab: Song Liv)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 3 Aug 2022 6:15 PM GMT

Indian Squash veteran Saurav Ghosal created history after winning the country's first ever singles medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He won the bronze after easily defeating former World No. 1 James Willstrop of England.

Ghosal ousted Willstrop in straight sets, 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4, and won not only India's but his maiden CWG medal as well! Watch him get emotional after his wonderful victory at the Birmingham Games:


Saurav Ghoshal Squash Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X