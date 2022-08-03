Commonwealth Games 2022: WATCH Saurav Ghosal's bronze medal-winning moment in Men's singles

Indian Squash veteran Saurav Ghosal created history after winning the country's first ever singles medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He won the bronze after easily defeating former World No. 1 James Willstrop of England.

Ghosal ousted Willstrop in straight sets, 11-6, 11-1, and 11-4, and won not only India's but his maiden CWG medal as well! Watch him get emotional after his wonderful victory at the Birmingham Games:

An emotional Saurav Ghosal was in tears after defeating his arch nemesis James Willstrop!❤️



We're proud of you champ🙏#CommonwealthGamespic.twitter.com/rpd2U6O29l — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022



