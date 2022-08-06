WATCH: Sakshi Malik cries after winning Commonwealth Games gold

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, on Friday, clinched the gold medal in women's 62kg at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 29-year-old beat Canada's Gonzales by fall in the final.

With a silver from 2014 Glasgow Games and 2018 Gold Coast Games already in the bag, Sakshi Malik completed her set of Commonwealth Games medal with a gold today.

The 2016 Rio bronze medallist was seen crying with joy on the podium in Commonwealth Games.

Sakshi Malik gets emotional during the medal ceremony. What a moment for her❤️



Third consecutive CWG and this time a gold!#CWG2022

pic.twitter.com/6HlawA364e — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 5, 2022



