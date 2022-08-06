Bg

Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Sakshi Malik cries after winning Commonwealth Games gold

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, on Friday, clinched the gold medal in women's 62kg at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-06T00:22:57+05:30

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, on Friday, clinched the gold medal in women's 62kg at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 29-year-old beat Canada's Gonzales by fall in the final.

With a silver from 2014 Glasgow Games and 2018 Gold Coast Games already in the bag, Sakshi Malik completed her set of Commonwealth Games medal with a gold today.

The 2016 Rio bronze medallist was seen crying with joy on the podium in Commonwealth Games.


Wrestling Indian wrestling Sakshi Malik Commonwealth Games 
