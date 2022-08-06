Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Sakshi Malik cries after winning Commonwealth Games gold
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, on Friday, clinched the gold medal in women's 62kg at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, on Friday, clinched the gold medal in women's 62kg at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 29-year-old beat Canada's Gonzales by fall in the final.
With a silver from 2014 Glasgow Games and 2018 Gold Coast Games already in the bag, Sakshi Malik completed her set of Commonwealth Games medal with a gold today.
The 2016 Rio bronze medallist was seen crying with joy on the podium in Commonwealth Games.
Next Story