Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Ravi Dahiya's gold medal-winning moment at Commonwealth Games 2022
Take a look at the moment which made Ravi Dahiya the gold medal winner at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
After winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya came to Birmingham to participate in his first-ever Commonwealth Games. As expected, Dahiya will go home with the coveted gold medal in his hands.
He became the champion of the Men's 57 kg category after comfortably defeating Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in the final. With his game face still on after overcoming his opponent, Ravi walked around, waved around, and revelled in his victory.
Look at the golden moment right here:
