Commonwealth Games
WATCH: PV Sindhu's gold medal-winning moment at Commonwealth Games 2022
PV Sindhu clinched gold at the women's singles event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Take a look at the moment she won!
After delivering lightning-fast smashes and well-thought out defensive shots, PV Sindhu won the gold in the Women's Singles event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
With a focussed expression and furrowed eyebrows, Sindhu was determined to defeat Canada's Michelle Li. While Li was trying her best to keep herself in the game, the Indian always made it a point to keep herself well ahead of her opponent.
With straight sets, the 2018 Gold Coast silver medallist upgraded her medal colour and clinched the coveted gold. Watch her winning moment right here:
