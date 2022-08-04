Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wishes her mother happy birthday after assuring medal for India at Commonwealth Games
Take a look at Nikhat Zareen's heartfelt birthday wish for mother after securing medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen confirmed a medal at the ongoing Birmingham games after she defeated Wales' Jones Helen in the Women's 50 kg in boxing.
While she should be overjoyed with emotion after advancing into the semi-finals, Zareen promptly remembered that it was her mother's borthday. Right after exiting the ring, the Indian boxer turned to the camera and wished her mother.
Watch the wholesome moment right here:
