Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 6
Bronze 6
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wishes her mother happy birthday after assuring medal for India at Commonwealth Games

Take a look at Nikhat Zareen's heartfelt birthday wish for mother after securing medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wishes her mother happy birthday after assuring medal for India at Commonwealth Games
X

Nikhat Zareen with her mother (Source: Sportstar)

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 3 Aug 2022 6:53 PM GMT

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen confirmed a medal at the ongoing Birmingham games after she defeated Wales' Jones Helen in the Women's 50 kg in boxing.

While she should be overjoyed with emotion after advancing into the semi-finals, Zareen promptly remembered that it was her mother's borthday. Right after exiting the ring, the Indian boxer turned to the camera and wished her mother.

Watch the wholesome moment right here:


Nikhat Zareen Boxing Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X