WATCH: Nikhat Zareen wishes her mother happy birthday after assuring medal for India at Commonwealth Games

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen confirmed a medal at the ongoing Birmingham games after she defeated Wales' Jones Helen in the Women's 50 kg in boxing.

While she should be overjoyed with emotion after advancing into the semi-finals, Zareen promptly remembered that it was her mother's borthday. Right after exiting the ring, the Indian boxer turned to the camera and wished her mother.

Watch the wholesome moment right here:

Beautiful gesture by our young champ after securing a medal at #CWG2022



Nikhat: "Happy Birthday, I love you ammi, allah aapko khush rakhe"❤️



pic.twitter.com/XkbCFzZdjn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022



