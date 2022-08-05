WATCH: Murali Sreeshankar wins silver medal in Long Jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian long jump ace Murali Sreeshankar has scripted history after winning a silver medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. It was a waiting game for Sreeshankar but it certainly paid off!

After his first four attempts, he had 7.84m as his longest distance. An 8m jump seemed elsusive and he knew he had to cross that mark to be in medal contention.

In his 5th attempt, the Indian jumped a massive 8.08m which propelled him to second place, just behind Bahamas' Laquan Nairn, who edged past Sreeshankar in terms of having the second-longest jump.

Look at the moment he jumped his silver-winning jump and the Indian fans right behind him cheered in jubilation:

Insane 'back from the dead' moment for Murali Sreeshankar who scripts history at #CommonwealthGames 🔥🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/HDGTKtzHsh — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2022



