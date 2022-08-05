Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Murali Sreeshankar wins silver medal in Long Jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins a silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Watch the moment here!
Indian long jump ace Murali Sreeshankar has scripted history after winning a silver medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. It was a waiting game for Sreeshankar but it certainly paid off!
After his first four attempts, he had 7.84m as his longest distance. An 8m jump seemed elsusive and he knew he had to cross that mark to be in medal contention.
In his 5th attempt, the Indian jumped a massive 8.08m which propelled him to second place, just behind Bahamas' Laquan Nairn, who edged past Sreeshankar in terms of having the second-longest jump.
Look at the moment he jumped his silver-winning jump and the Indian fans right behind him cheered in jubilation:
