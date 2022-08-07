Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 15
silver 11
Bronze 17
india
Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Indian women's hockey's bronze medal winning moment at Commonwealth Games 2022

Look at the Indian women's hockey team jump in jubilation after winning the bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.


Indian Women Hockey Team 

By

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 7 Aug 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Captain Savita Punia was the saviour in India's bronze medal match against New Zealand in the women's hockey event. The goalkeeper's heroics clinched India's first medal in the event after 16 long years.

The score was tied after regulation time which meant that the match would go to a penalty shootout. After the Kiwis took the lead and India missed their first attempt, skipper Punia took it upon herself to prevent her opponents from scoring anymore.

After swatting away New Zealand's fifth attempt, India won the bronze medal by defeating their opponent 2-1 in the penalty shootout. Watch the emotional moment as the Indian players and coach Janneke Shcopman embrace in joy:


Indian womens hockey Indian Hockey Hockey Commonwealth Games 
