WATCH: Indian women's hockey's bronze medal winning moment at Commonwealth Games 2022

Captain Savita Punia was the saviour in India's bronze medal match against New Zealand in the women's hockey event. The goalkeeper's heroics clinched India's first medal in the event after 16 long years.

The score was tied after regulation time which meant that the match would go to a penalty shootout. After the Kiwis took the lead and India missed their first attempt, skipper Punia took it upon herself to prevent her opponents from scoring anymore.

After swatting away New Zealand's fifth attempt, India won the bronze medal by defeating their opponent 2-1 in the penalty shootout. Watch the emotional moment as the Indian players and coach Janneke Shcopman embrace in joy:



