Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Indian national anthem plays in Birmingham as Ravi Dahiya wins gold
Ravi Dahiya, on Saturday, clinched the gold medal in Men's 57kg wrestling at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The Olympic silver medallist pinned his opponent from Nigeria to win a gold on his debut.
Watch the Indian national anthem play as Ravi Dahiya receives his gold on the podium:
