Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Hima Das qualifies for 200m semifinal at Commonwealth Games 2022
The Dhing Express, Hima Das, on Thursday, qualified for the semifinals of Women's 200m at the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 22-year-old clocked 23.42 seconds in the heat to qualify for the final.
Competing in the second heat of women's final, Hima Das raced to victory to earn a direct qualification to the semifinal in her new pet event. The Assamese sprinter had first risen to limelight as a 400m star.
Hima Das started off well in the women's 200m heat in Birmingham and maintained it to become the first athlete to cross the finish line.
