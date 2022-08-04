Bg

WATCH: Canada's Balraj Panesar gets rare red card after brawl in hockey match

Commonwealth Games 2022: The match between England and Canada in India's group saw a bust-up between two players which resulted in a red card.

England's Chris Griffiths and Canada's Balraj Panesar during the fight. (Source: Twitter/ The Hockey Paper)
By

Rajdeep Saha

Updated: 2022-08-04T23:14:57+05:30

Hockey is certainly a physical sport but England and Canada gave it a whole another meaning in their Men's Pool B match. It was Canada's Balraj Panesar who was seen getting involved with England's Chris Griffiths in a row.

While the match ended with England's dominance which saw them defeat Canada 11-2, the fixture will unfortunately be remembered for the tussle between Panesar and Griffiths. While the former received marching orders, the latter saw a yellow card.

Watch the intense moment here:

Had England won the match by 15 goals, India would have dropped down to 2nd place in the points table and would have faced Australia in the semis.

Hockey Commonwealth Games 
