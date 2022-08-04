Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Canada's Balraj Panesar gets rare red card after brawl in hockey match
Commonwealth Games 2022: The match between England and Canada in India's group saw a bust-up between two players which resulted in a red card.
Hockey is certainly a physical sport but England and Canada gave it a whole another meaning in their Men's Pool B match. It was Canada's Balraj Panesar who was seen getting involved with England's Chris Griffiths in a row.
While the match ended with England's dominance which saw them defeat Canada 11-2, the fixture will unfortunately be remembered for the tussle between Panesar and Griffiths. While the former received marching orders, the latter saw a yellow card.
Watch the intense moment here:
Had England won the match by 15 goals, India would have dropped down to 2nd place in the points table and would have faced Australia in the semis.
