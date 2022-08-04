WATCH: Canada's Balraj Panesar gets rare red card after brawl in hockey match

Hockey is certainly a physical sport but England and Canada gave it a whole another meaning in their Men's Pool B match. It was Canada's Balraj Panesar who was seen getting involved with England's Chris Griffiths in a row.

While the match ended with England's dominance which saw them defeat Canada 11-2, the fixture will unfortunately be remembered for the tussle between Panesar and Griffiths. While the former received marching orders, the latter saw a yellow card.

Watch the intense moment here:

Thanks to @JaspreetSSahni for showing me a new sport that combines Hockey and Wrestling pic.twitter.com/UiRopSLNfQ — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 4, 2022

Had England won the match by 15 goals, India would have dropped down to 2nd place in the points table and would have faced Australia in the semis.