Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Eldhose, Aboobacker celebrate with Indian flag after historic triple jump win at Commonwealth Games
Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, on Sunday, created history when they became the first Indian men duo to finish first and second in any event at the Commonwealth Games.
While Eldhose took the gold with a leap of 17.03m, Aboobacker settled for silver at 17.02m.
