India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 17
silver 12
Bronze 19
india
Commonwealth Games

WATCH: Eldhose, Aboobacker celebrate with Indian flag after historic triple jump win at Commonwealth Games

Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, on Sunday, created history when they became the first Indian men duo to finish first and second in any event at the Commonwealth Games.

Eldhose Paul Abdulla Aboobacker
Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-07T17:51:00+05:30

Triple jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, on Sunday, created history when they became the first Indian men duo to finish first and second in any event at the Commonwealth Games.

While Eldhose took the gold with a leap of 17.03m, Aboobacker settled for silver at 17.02m.


Commonwealth Games Athletics Athletics federation of India 
