Commonwealth Games
WATCH: Avinash Sable wins first ever medal for India in Steeplechase, misses gold by 0.05 seconds
It was yet another close miss at CWG 2022 after Avinash Sable missed the gold medal by 500th of a second.
Indian athlete Avinash Sable scripted history after he clinched silver in the Men's 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Moreover, he is the first non-Kenyan runner to get a podium finish after the last six CWG editions.
For most part of the race, he was keeping close to the triad of Kenyans who were the leading pack. In the final few stretches, he turned on his boosters and gave it all. The gold medallist, Abraham Kibiwott, had a worried look on his face as Sable was inching closer to him.
However, the Kenyan managed to give himself a 0.05 second lead as Sable had to be content with the silver medal. Watch the Indian's run here:
