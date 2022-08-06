WATCH: Avinash Sable wins first ever medal for India in Steeplechase, misses gold by 0.05 seconds

Indian athlete Avinash Sable scripted history after he clinched silver in the Men's 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Moreover, he is the first non-Kenyan runner to get a podium finish after the last six CWG editions.

For most part of the race, he was keeping close to the triad of Kenyans who were the leading pack. In the final few stretches, he turned on his boosters and gave it all. The gold medallist, Abraham Kibiwott, had a worried look on his face as Sable was inching closer to him.

However, the Kenyan managed to give himself a 0.05 second lead as Sable had to be content with the silver medal. Watch the Indian's run here:

Brilliant from Avinash Sable. He bags SILVER in 3000m steeplechase.



This is India's fourth medal in athletics after Tejaswin Shankar's bronze in high jump, Murali Sreeshankar's silver in long jump and Priyanka Goswami's silver in 10,000m race walk.



🎥 SONY LIV#CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/hsIhWhBhJt — nnis (@nnis_sports) August 6, 2022



