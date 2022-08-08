Commonwealth Games 2022: Vivek Sagar Prasad out of men's hockey final due to injury

The Indian men's hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has been ruled out of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games final against Australia, Hockey India said in a statement.

The 22-year-old has apparently picked up a knee injury forcing the Manpreet Singh led side to play with 17 players in the final.

"Vivek Sagar Prasad will not be available to play the Final against Australia today at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He has picked up a minor knee injury and has been advised rest," the statement read.

Vivek Sagar Prasad is a vital cog in the wheel in the Indian mid-field. He had played a crucial role during India's bronze medal-winning campaign in Tokyo Olympics last year.