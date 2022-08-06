Bg

Commonwealth Games 2022: Vinesh Phogat wins her third consecutive gold medal

Vinesh Phogat wins all her matches in the Women's 53 kg category to clinch the gold at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Vinesh Phogat (Source: AFP)

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 6 Aug 2022 5:03 PM GMT

Winning gold at the Commonwealth Games is nothing strange to India's Vinesh Phogat as she wins her third consecutive one at the 2022 edition. After finishing first in the 2014 and the 2018 games, Phogat won all her matches in the Women's 53 kg category to end her Birmingham campaign with a gold.

In the Nordic System, the wrestler who wins most of the matches goes home with a first-place finish. The Indian defeated Nigeria's Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye, Canada's Samantha Stewart, and Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don in her final match to finish with 13 classification points and defend her title once again.

