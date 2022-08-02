Commonwealth Games 2022: Vikas Thakur wins silver in men's 96kg weightlifting

Weightlifter Vikas Thakur adds another medal to India's tally at the Commonwealth Games after winning the silver in the Men's 96 kg final. He lifted a total of 346 kg which was enough to earn him the second place finish, having a three kilo advantage from the bronze winner.

It's yet another SILVER🥈 in weightlifting!💥



Vikas Thakur gives us our 11th medal in #CommonwealthGames2022 with an exceptional Clean & Jerk round where he lifted 191kg in his second attempt to seal second spot.#CommonwealthGames | #Weightlifting 🏋️ pic.twitter.com/APlsYgM5Ck — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 2, 2022

Samoa's Don Opeloge won the gold with a Games Record of 381 kg! Thakur lifted 155 kg in the Snatch round while he cleaned and jerked a massive 191 kg in the second round. This silver increases India's tally to 11 medals!

