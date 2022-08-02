Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Vikas Thakur wins silver in men's 96kg weightlifting
Weightlifter Vikas Thakur wins silver in Men's 96 kg final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Weightlifter Vikas Thakur adds another medal to India's tally at the Commonwealth Games after winning the silver in the Men's 96 kg final. He lifted a total of 346 kg which was enough to earn him the second place finish, having a three kilo advantage from the bronze winner.
Samoa's Don Opeloge won the gold with a Games Record of 381 kg! Thakur lifted 155 kg in the Snatch round while he cleaned and jerked a massive 191 kg in the second round. This silver increases India's tally to 11 medals!
