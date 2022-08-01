Commonwealth Games 2022: Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in Judo

Vijay Kumar Yadav wins India its second medal in Judo after Shushila Devi clinched silver prior to Kumar's match. The Indian over came Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides in the Men's 60 kg category to win the bronze medal.

With this medal, India's total medal tally rises to eight. Interestingly, Kumar's bronze means that Indian judokas have now won 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games! There are athletes too who still have a chance to add more to the tally via Judo, especially Jasleen Singh Saini who will also play for the bronze.

