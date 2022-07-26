Commonwealth Games 2022: Top Indian athletes who will miss out

Despite naming a 215 member squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which is about to commence in a couple of days, there are a lot of big Indian athletes who will be missing out on the action this time.



The reasons behind their absence from the squad can be because of a number of reasons - injuries, poor form, failed trials, and so on. Let us look at these athletes whose presence in the Indian contingent will surely be missed. Athletics Neeraj Chopra: In a recent development, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been advised to skip the Commonwealth Games after having acquired a groin injury during his World Athletics Championships finals.

Srinu Bugatha: The case with the marathon runner is an unfortunate one. Despite clocking 2:16:26 in the South Asian Marathon Championships this year, and meeting AFI's 2:18:00 qualifying standards, Bugatha wasn't included in the CWG squad.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor: The Asian record-holding shot-putter was forced to pull out of the Worlds after sustaining a groin injury prior to it. This meant that the AFI had to exclude him from the Commonwealth Games team as well.

Jeswin Aldrin: The long jumper's exclusion can be because of his poor form in the past few competitions. After a long back-and-forth with authorities, AFI had finally allowed him to participate at the Worlds, where he couldn't make it to the finals.

Harmilan Bains: The current national record holder in the 1500m, Bains was forced to pull out of both the World Championships and the CWG due to a knee operation. She will look to come back with a bang next year with the re-scheduled Asian Games. Badminton HS Prannoy: Limited places and trials criteria were a bane for Prannoy's CWG chances, inspite of being in scintillating form with his recent string of performances. However, he will be joining the squad at the Asiad 2023 as their places are more than that of the Commonwealth Games.

Saina Nehwal: A drop in form and missing the BAI's trials back in April are reasons which caused the 2018 CWG gold medallist's exclusion from the squad. Nehwal has never returned from a Commonwealth Games empty-handed, but this time she won't be getting the chance to do so.

Sikki Reddy: The 2018 CWG women's doubles bronze medallist is set to miss the Birmingham tournament due to a persisting abdominal tear. This is also the reason why Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa couldn't qualify for the doubles event. Boxing Mary Kom: The veteran boxer was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Commonwealth Games after she sustained a leg injury during the CWG national selection trials.

Simranjit Kaur: Jaismine, who is in the final women's boxing squad, defeated Tokyo Olympian Simranjit Kaur in the national selection trials semi-finals, thereby Kaur's exclusion from the squad.

Manish Kaushik: The 2018 silver medallist will not be back to aim for the gold after experienced Shiva Thapa defeated Kaushik during the trials with a thundering score of 5-0.

Gaurav Solanki and Vikas Krishan Yadav: Both gold medal winners from the 2018 Gold Coast games will be missing out to defend their titles in Birmingham as they did not attend the selection trials. Wrestling Sonam Malik: Tokyo Olympian Sonam was defeated by her arch-rival Sakshi Malik in the selection trials and thereby couldn't book her spot at the Birmingham games.

Satyawart Kadian: Deepak got the better of Satyawart during the selection trials and hence usurped his place at the 2022 CWG.

Sangeeta Phogat: She was defeated by Manisha 5-7 in the selection trials and therefore failed to book her spot for the CWG.

Sarita Mor: Mor too couldn't get her spot after Anshu Malik got the better of her in the selection trials. Table Tennis Manush Shah: After being named as a reserve in the Table tennis squad for the CWG, Shah, along with three other paddlers, had moved the court challenging TTFI and the CoA's decision. While Diya Chitale, one of these four athletes, got her spot, Manush was never included, despite being second-highest ranked via selection criteria.

Archana Kamath: She was first included in the squad, before being dropped just days later. Kamath then filed a petition in Karnataka High Court but it was dismissed.

Ahyika Mukherjee: Ahyika Mukherjee too missed out on the Commonwealth Games squad after some controversial selection calls made by the CoA. Squash Mahesh Mangaonkar: Experienced squash player, Mahesh Mangaonkar, is another athlete missing out on the Birmingham games. Hockey Rani Rampal: The veteran women's hockey player sadly had to pull put of the CWG due to an injury. Savita Punia took on the mantle of captaincy due to her absence. Weightlifting Jhilli Dalabehera: While attempts were made to include Dalabehera in the squad, federation rules and regulations meant that she had to sit this one out. Judo Avtar Singh: The Rio Olympian will be another experienced player who will be missing out on the chance to medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.




