Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Tahlia McGrath plays Gold medal match vs India despite testing Covid positive

Australia's Tahlia Mcgrath was allowed to play the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal match against India despite testing positive for Covid.

The toss was delayed by around 15 minutes as authorities deliberated on whether the all-rounder would be allowed to play. She did not come out to sing the national anthem with the rest of the team.

Cricket Australia said in a press release that necessary safety precautions had been taken before Mcgrath was cleared to play.

"Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19," the statement said.

Mcgrath was dismissed early after a brilliant catch by Radha Yadav.

"CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India."

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test. She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."

"In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff have implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which will be observed throughout the game and for post-match activity, to minimise the risk of transmission to all players and officials," the statement further read.

"The CGA has maintained a comprehensive Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with testing protocols over and above those required by the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee. Any further comment will be made at a later time."

Mcgrath batted at 4 for Australia but her innings was short-lived as she was sent back after Radhya Yadav took a great catch for just 2 runs.