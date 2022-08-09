In an interesting statistic, the legendary Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has won more gold medals than 56 nations at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The 40-year-old from India bagged three gold medals - Men's Team, Mixed Doubles, Men's Singles, and a silver in Men's Doubles at the Commonwealth Games.

Interestingly, out of the 72 countries which competed in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, only 16 countries bagged 3 or more gold medals. Achanta Sharath Kamal's 3 gold medals and a silver also puts him in the 16th spot in the medal tally ahead of Uganda, who bagged 3 gold and two bronze.

Achanta Sharath Kamal also became the most successful active Indian athlete at the Commonwealth Games as he took his overall tally at the quadrennial event to 13 medals. He is also the third most successful Indian at CWG overall, only behind shooters Jaspal Rana and Samaresh Jung.

Riding on Sharath's exploits, India finishes fourth overall in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.