Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sudhir wins India's first para-sport medal; bags gold in powerlifting
Indian para powerlifter Sudhir adds another gold to India's tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
Sudhir opens the medal account in para sports for India after clinching gold in the para powerlifting event. He wins India's sixth gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after coming first in the Men's heavyweight category.
The Indian came first with a score of 134.5 points which is a new Games record. Sudhir lifted 212 kg in his second attempt which was enough to earn him the gold medal. Nigeria's Christian Obichukwu and Scotland's Micky Yule win the silver and bronze respectively.
