Commonwealth Games 2022: Sudhir wins India's first para-sport medal; bags gold in powerlifting

Sudhir opens the medal account in para sports for India after clinching gold in the para powerlifting event. He wins India's sixth gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after coming first in the Men's heavyweight category.

Para-Powerlifter Sudhir wins GOLD🥇 in the men's heavyweight category to round off a fantastic day!#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/0SMI4HKKQS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2022

The Indian came first with a score of 134.5 points which is a new Games record. Sudhir lifted 212 kg in his second attempt which was enough to earn him the gold medal. Nigeria's Christian Obichukwu and Scotland's Micky Yule win the silver and bronze respectively.





